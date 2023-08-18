US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. 813,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

