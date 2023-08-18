Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 10,927,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,614,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

