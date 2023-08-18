Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $245.60 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $241.13 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

