Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,777 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.53% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

OUNZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.