VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 379,937 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,329 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. 143,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

