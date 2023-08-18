Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,293,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $160.24. 808,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.