Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,064,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,271,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 3,554,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

