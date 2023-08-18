Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 9,459,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,434. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

