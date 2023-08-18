Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

