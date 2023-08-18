Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. 815,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

