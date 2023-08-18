Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,513. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.