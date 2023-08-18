Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,567 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $178.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,048. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $245.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.