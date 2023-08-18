Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. 4,682,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.98.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

