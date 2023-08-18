Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

PGR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,079. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

