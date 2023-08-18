Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

MPC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,139. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

