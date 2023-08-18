Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $160.52. 710,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.