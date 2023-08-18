Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

LIN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.84. 352,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,195. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.34. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

