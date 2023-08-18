Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.