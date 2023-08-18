Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.30. 1,253,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

