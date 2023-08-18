Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lowered by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. 550,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,148. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

