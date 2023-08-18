Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,250. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.