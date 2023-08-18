Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 219 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CAH opened at $86.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.