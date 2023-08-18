Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,412 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

