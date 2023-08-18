Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 43.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.