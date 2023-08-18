Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ENPH stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

