Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $240,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

