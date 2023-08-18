Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $264,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

