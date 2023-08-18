Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

