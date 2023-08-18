Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $83.79 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

