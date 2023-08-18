Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,503,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.13.

ULTA stock opened at $446.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

