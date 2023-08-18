Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 2,515 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.