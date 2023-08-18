Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 88 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.