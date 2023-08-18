Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VREX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VREX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 15,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,466. The company has a market cap of $809.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.