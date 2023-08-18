Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 798,994 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,992,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

