Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Adrian Devasahayam Sells 4,671 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $28.07 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

