Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.24 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and $812,514.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,193,401 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

