Verasity One Day Volume Tops $40.57 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $43.77 million and approximately $40.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

