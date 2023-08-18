Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Hovde Group cut Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Veritex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 20,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,556. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,128,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.