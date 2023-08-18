Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.