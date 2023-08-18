Vestor Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $881.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $48.32.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

