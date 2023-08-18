Vestor Capital LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,586 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 1,016,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,548. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

