Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.