Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 11,628 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $13.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.81. 16,640,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,897,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.44 and its 200 day moving average is $328.58. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

