Vestor Capital LLC Sells 545 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

