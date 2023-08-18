VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.28% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2441 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

