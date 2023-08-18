Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 156,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,302,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.