Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.