Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

