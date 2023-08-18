Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,679 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

