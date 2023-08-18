Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 124.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE VTLE opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.36.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

